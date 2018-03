March 22 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc:

* THE MICHAELS COMPANIES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.5 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $1.139 BILLION TO $1.15 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $1.891 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.88 BILLION

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MILLION AND $170 MILLION

* SEES Q1 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE 0% TO 1.0%