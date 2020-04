April 1 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDED TO REDUCE THE DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR TO € 2 COMPARED TO € 3.85 INITIALLY ANNOUNCED, WITH A PAYMENT ON THE 3RD JULY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)