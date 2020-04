BRIEF-Michelin Executives Cut Their Compensation Due To COVID-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA:

* MICHELIN GROUP EXECUTIVES REDUCE THEIR COMPENSATION

* MANAGING PARTNERS, EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, AS WELL AS CHAIRMAN AND INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD ARE REDUCING THEIR REMUNERATION

* FLORENT MENEGAUX AND YVES CHAPOT, MANAGING PARTNERS OF THE MICHELIN GROUP, HAVE CHOSEN TO REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION BY AROUND 25% FOR THE MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY 2020

* MEMBERS OF GROUP’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAVE VOLUNTARILY DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION BY AROUND 10% DURING SAME PERIOD

* REDUCTIONS WILL BE CONTINUED AS LONG AS GROUP EMPLOYEES ARE IN PARTIAL ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

* FLORENT MENEGAUX AND YVES CHAPOT HAVE ALSO EXPRESSED THEIR WILL TO GIVE UP PART OF THEIR 2019 VARIABLE COMPENSATION PAID IN 2020

* CHAIRMAN OF MICHELIN GROUP SUPERVISORY BOARD, MICHEL ROLLIER, AND ITS INDEPENDENT MEMBERS TO DONATE 25% OF THEIR ATTENDANCE FEES RECEIVED IN 2020 TO FOUNDATIONS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTRIES