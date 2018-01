BRIEF-‍Michelin Launches An Offering Of Non-Dilutive Cash-Settled Convertible Bonds Due 2023 For $500 Million

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Michelin:

* ‍MICHELIN LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF NON-DILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023 FOR $500 MILLION

* MICHELIN SAYS OFFERING MAY BE INCREASED UP TO $600 MILLION IF THE INCREASE OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL

* MICHELIN WILL PURCHASE CASH-SETTLED CALL OPTIONS TO HEDGE ITS ECONOMIC EXPOSURE TO POTENTIAL EXERCISE OF THE CONVERSION RIGHTS EMBEDDED IN THE BONDS

* MICHELIN SAYS THE BONDS WILL NOT RESULT IN THE ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES OR THE DELIVERY OF EXISTING SHARES OF MICHELIN UPON CONVERSION

* MICHELIN INTENDS TO USE THE NET PROCEEDS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE BONDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING PURCHASE OF CASH-SETTLED CALL OPTIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)