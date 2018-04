April 9 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA:

* MICHELIN : UPDATE ON MICHELIN’S FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF FENNER PLC

* ON 6 APRIL 2018 ENTERED INTO A NEW COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK WHICH REPLACES INITIAL FACILITY

* ALL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION REMAIN UNCHANGED.