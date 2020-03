BRIEF-Michelmersh Brick Says Prudent To Defer Any Dividend Payments

March 25 (Reuters) - Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

* MICHELMERSH BRICK - UPDATE RE. COVID-19

* MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC - DELIVERIES AT ALL OF GROUP’S PLANTS WILL BE SUSPENDED DURING GOVERNMENT THREE-WEEK REVIEW PERIOD.

* MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC - SINCE START OF 2020 AND UP UNTIL 24(TH) MARCH, GROUP HAS BEEN TRADING IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS.

* MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC - PRUDENT TO DEFER ANY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL IT IS CONFIDENT THAT NORMAL BUSINESS HAS RESUMED ACROSS ITS SECTOR

* MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC - PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED MARKET EXPECTATIONS SHOULD BE DISREGARDED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: