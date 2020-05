BRIEF-Micro Focus International Announces Proposed Term Loan Refinancing

May 26 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International PLC:

* MICRO FOCUS INTEREST PLC - PROPOSED TERM LOAN REFINANCING

* MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC - LAUNCH OF A EURO 400M AND A USD 400M SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B

* MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC - CONFIRMS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019, WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY WITHDRAWN, WILL NOT NOW BE PAID

* MICRO FOCUS - PROPOSED TERM LOAN TO PARTLY REFINANCE EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B DUE NOVEMBER 2021 AND PAY ASSOCIATED FEES AND EXPENSES

* MICRO FOCUS - FACILITIES TO PARTLY REFINANCE EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B DUE NOV 2021, PAY ASSOCIATED FEES AND EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: