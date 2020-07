BRIEF-Micro Focus International Recorded HY Goodwill Impairment Charge Of $922.2 Mln

July 7 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International PLC:

* H1 REVENUE 1.454 BILLION USD

* RECORDED A GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $922.2M IN PERIOD (30 APRIL 2019: $NIL)

* GENERATED HY STATUTORY OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $906.7M (30 APRIL 2019: OPERATING PROFIT OF $32.6M

* BOARD’S INTENTION TO PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RELATION TO CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO EXTENT IT IS PRUDENT TO DO SO

* OUR CURRENT ASSUMPTION IS MACRO-ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

