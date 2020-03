March 19 (Reuters) - Micro-Mechanics Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA AND USA

* REDUCED LEVEL OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES AT FACTORIES IN PENANG AND USA ARE NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CUSTOMERS IN OTHER MARKETS

* IMPLEMENTED PLAN TO ENSURE GROUP’S FACTORY IN MORGAN HILLS IN USA CONTINUES TO RUN WITH REDUCED PERSONNEL TO MAINTAIN BASIC OPS

* GROUP'S FACTORIES IN SINGAPORE, PHILIPPINES AND CHINA WHICH NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL