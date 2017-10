Sept 25 (Reuters) - MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)

* MSAB RECEIVES SIGNIFICANT ORDER FROM EUROPEAN CUSTOMER

* ‍HAS RECEIVED ORDERS THAT WILL GENERATE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY 19 MSEK IN Q3​

* ‍ORDERS MAINLY CONSIST OF MSAB'S KIOSK​