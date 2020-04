April 17 (Reuters) - Micro-X Ltd:

* RECEIVED FUNDING COMMITMENTS TOTALLING ABOUT $15.0 MILLION

* FUNDS FROM OFFERS TO BE USED TO ACCELERATE NANO SCALE UP IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 DEMAND, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* PLACEMENT AT 14 CENTS PER SHARE