Jan 22 (Reuters) - MicroBase Technology Corp :

* Says it signed technical cooperation agreement with Tianjin Kingyork Group Co Ltd to develop pulverization inhalation device product for COPD treatment together

* It will authorize Tianjin Kingyork Group Co Ltd exclusive marketing rights in mainland for $15 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LsxaDk

