BRIEF-Microbix announces end of legal dispute
October 11, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Microbix announces end of legal dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* Microbix announces end of legal dispute

* Microbix Biosystems says ‍withdraws legal claims alleging patent infringement that were filed in Canadian court against co by ZeptoMetrix in Oct, 2016​

* Microbix Biosystems - ‍lawsuit involved a patent with claims related to methods for production of proficiency and quality assurance antigen controls​

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - ‍allegations by ZeptoMetrix have been withdrawn, following a settlement reached by two companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

