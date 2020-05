May 6 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* MICROBIX BEGINS PROVIDING COVID-19 TEST QUALITY PRODUCTS

* MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS - BEGUN PROVIDING ITS REDXFLOQ SARS-COV-2 SWAB-FORMAT

* MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC - BEGAN PROVIDING REDX SARS-COV-2 VIAL FORMAT QUALITY ASSESSMENT PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: