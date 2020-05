May 14 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* QTRLY NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.002

* DURING Q2 MICROBIX RAISED $2,150,159 (NET OF ISSUE COSTS) IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS - FOR BALANCE OF 2020, WILL WORK TO CONTINUE IMPROVING PERCENTAGE GROSS MARGINS FROM CRITICAL INGREDIENTS (ANTIGENS) BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: