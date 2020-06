June 5 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* MICROBIX COVID-19 QAPS ATTAIN EU “CE MARK” REGISTRATION

* MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS - ATTAINED CE MARKING IN COMPLIANCE WITH EUROPEAN IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES DIRECTIVE

* MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS - ALSO OBTAINED NATIONAL REGISTRATION WITH ITALIAN MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR COVID-19 QAPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: