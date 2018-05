May 15 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN CHINA, JAPAN, THE PHILIPPINES, GERMANY AND AUSTRIA FOR ITS ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: