BRIEF-Microchip Q1 earnings per share $1.31

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* Microchip Technology announces record net sales and earnings for first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $972.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $947.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net sales $1,001.3 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share 74 to 78 cents

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.33 to $1.37

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.33 to $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $963.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S