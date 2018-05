BRIEF-Microchip Tech Says Entered Amended Credit Agreement, Dated June 27, 2013 - SEC Filing

May 18 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 - SEC FILING

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BILLION

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY CONSISTS OF ABOUT $244.3 MILLION REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENTS THAT TERMINATE ON FEB 4, 2020

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY ALSO CONSISTS OF ABOUT $3.6 BILLION OF REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENTS THAT TERMINATE ON MAY 18, 2023