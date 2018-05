May 21 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO OFFER SENIOR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

* SAYS INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL

* SAYS EXPECTED THAT NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: