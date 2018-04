April 23 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES MOFCOM REVIEW OF ITS ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI UNDER SIMPLIFIED PROCEDURE

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)