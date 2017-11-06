FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Microchip Technology posts Q2 earnings per share $1.41
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:27 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Microchip Technology posts Q2 earnings per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip Technology announces record net sales and earnings for second quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.012 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.41

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 GAAP ‍net sales $971.7 million to $1,012.1 million​

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 GAAP ‍earnings per diluted share 73 cents to 81 cents​

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP ‍earnings per diluted share $1.30 to $1.40​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $984.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.