BRIEF-Microchip Technology Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.03

May 8 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $1.002 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $984.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $345.9 TO $377.4 MILLION

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.39 TO $1.49

* ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH

* REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - SEES Q1 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $70 MILLION AND $90 MILLION

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY - SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MILLION AND $250 MILLION

* FOR JUNE 30, 2018 QUARTER, SEES NET SALES IN RANGE OF $1.012 TO $1.062 BILLION