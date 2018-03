March 1 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY NARROWS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32 TO $1.37

* SEES Q4 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 TO $0.79

* NOW EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR MARCH QUARTER TO BE FLAT TO DOWN 2% WITH A MID-POINT OF DOWN 1%​