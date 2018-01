BRIEF-Micron And Intel Announce Update To Nand Memory Joint Development Program

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* MICRON AND INTEL ANNOUNCE UPDATE TO NAND MEMORY JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - CO, INTEL AGREED TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT OF THIRD GENERATION OF 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - CO AND INTEL EXPECT NO CHANGE IN CADENCE OF THEIR RESPECTIVE 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT OF FUTURE NODES

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - COMPANIES WILL CONTINUE TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE 3D XPOINT AT INTEL-MICRON FLASH TECHNOLOGIES JV FAB IN LEHI, UTAH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: