May 21 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON ANNOUNCES $10 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - NEWLY ANNOUNCED PLANS TO RETURN AT LEAST 50% OF FREE CASH FLOW TO STOCKHOLDERS BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2019

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION DOES NOT OBLIGATE MICRON TO ACQUIRE ANY COMMON STOCK