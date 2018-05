May 21 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc :

* MICRON AND INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY