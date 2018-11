Nov 12 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY SAYS HAS JOINED CERN OPENLAB, A PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP, BY SIGNING A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT

* MICRON - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE CERN WITH MEMORY SOLUTIONS TO FURTHER MACHINE LEARNING CAPABILITIES FOR THE LAB'S PHYSICS EXPERIMENTS