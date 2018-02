Feb 27 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc:

* MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH ITS LARGEST CUSTOMER

* MICRON SOLUTIONS INC - UNDER CONTRACT, HAS RECEIVED PURCHASE ORDERS FOR $3.4 MILLION FOR FIRST YEAR OF PRODUCTION

* MICRON SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECTS PRODUCTION UNDER AGREEMENT TO COMMENCE IN Q1 OF 2018