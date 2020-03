March 16 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc:

* MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST AND DEREGISTER ITS COMMON STOCK; FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR END 2019

* MICRON SOLUTIONS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT DELISTING OF ITS COMMON STOCK WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON OR ABOUT APRIL 6