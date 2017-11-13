FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.06​
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.06​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc-

* Micron Solutions, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

* Micron Solutions Inc qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.06​

* Micron Solutions Inc qtrly ‍net sales $4.9 million versus $4.7 million ​

* Micron Solutions Inc - ‍company engaged an investment banking firm to provide a strategic alternative analysis designed to increase shareholder value​

* Micron Solutions Inc - ‍successfully executed an EBITDA improvement program which is expected to continue through Q4 of 2017 and into 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.