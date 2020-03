March 16 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc:

* MICRON SOLUTIONS - CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT & WAIVER TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* MICRON SOLUTIONS INC - LENDER AMENDED QUARTERLY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE RATIO MEASUREMENT REQUIREMENTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/39WMs18) Further company coverage: