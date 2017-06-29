FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
June 29, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* Micron Technology Inc reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 revenue $5.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.62

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Micron Technology - overall consolidated gross margin for q3 of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher compared to previous quarter

* Micron Technology Inc qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share $1.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

