BRIEF-Micron Technology Says Sees Long-Term Dram Industry Bit Demand CAGR In Mid-To-High Teens

June 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY SAYS SEES LONG-TERM DRAM INDUSTRY BIT DEMAND CAGR IN MID-TO-HIGH TEENS - PRESENTATION

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC - SEES LONG-TERM NAND INDUSTRY BIT DEMAND CAGR IN 30% RANGE

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - EXPECTS 2HCY20 DATA CENTER OUTLOOK TO BE HEALTHY, SMARTPHONE & CONSUMER END-UNIT SALES TO IMPROVE

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY -SEES NEW GAMING CONSOLES WILL DRIVE DRAM & NAND DEMAND IN 2HCY20

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - COVID-19 IMPACT TO PRODUCTION EARLY IN Q3 WAS LIMITED TO BACK-END ASSEMBLY AND TEST SITES IN MUAR & PENANG, MALAYSIA

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - SEES GOOD PROGRESS ON SECOND-GEN RG & ON TRACK FOR MEANINGFUL RG NAND OUTPUT BY END OF CY20

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - ALL PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE OPERATING NORMALLY AT THIS TIME

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - SEE LIMITED SHORT-TERM VISIBILITY DUE TO COVID-19, MACRO & TRADE, CUSTOMER INVENTORY CHANGES, & RECENT RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI