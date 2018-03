March 22 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC SEES Q3 ‍​REVENUE OF $7.20 BILLION TO $7.60 BILLION - SEC FILING ‍​

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC SEES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.83, +/- $0.07‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FVEXML) Further company coverage: