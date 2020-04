BRIEF-Micron Technology To Make One-Time Cash Payments To Two-Thirds Of Global Workforce -Nikkei

April 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asian Review:

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY WILL MAKE ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENTS TO TWO-THIRDS OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE - NIKKEI

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY-IN JAPAN, ABOUT 2,500 OF 3,800 WORKERS AT MICRON’S HIROSHIMA PREFECTURE PLANT WILL GET 75,000 YEN ($698) ON APRIL 24- NIKKEI

* MICRON WILL SPEND $1 MILLION IN INDIA; FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA WILL RECEIVE $600,000 IN SUPPORT, WITH SINGAPORE AND TAIWAN GETTING AID AS WELL - NIKKEI

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S PAYMENTS TO ROUGHLY 25,000 WORKERS TO DIFFER FROM COUNTRY TO COUNTRY - NIKKEI

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENTS PART OF $35 MILLION EFFORT TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES, SUPPLIERS & LOCAL ECONOMIES AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - NIKKEI

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY-CO ALSO CONSIDERING PAYING SMALL & MIDSIZE SUPPLIERS EARLY & IN CASH TO KEEP THEM AFLOAT- NIKKEI

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY'S AMERICAN EMPLOYEES WHO EARN LESS THAN $100,000 A YEAR WILL RECEIVE $1,000 - NIKKEI Source text s.nikkei.com/2VaCZOx