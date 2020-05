May 14 (Reuters) - Micropole SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 31.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STARTING IN MARCH DROP IN TURNOVER NOTICED COMPARED TO TARGETS 2020 AND IT COULD REACH 20% IN APRIL AND MAY 2020

* MAINTAINS AMBITIONS IN MEDIUM TERM BUT DOES NOT COMMUNICATE QUANTIFIED TARGET FOR 2020

* IMPLEMENTED GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE MEASURES IN COUNTRIES CONCERNED (INCLUDING STATE GUARANTEED LOAN IN FRANCE) TO PRESERVE BUSINESSES AND ENSURE RECOVERY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)