BRIEF-Microport Scientific Says Co Is Considering A Proposed Placing

June 22 (Reuters) - Microport Scientific Corp:

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP- CO IS CONSIDERING TO APPOINT ONE OR MORE PLACING AGENTS IN A PROPOSED PLACING

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC- PURSUANT TO PROPOSED PLACING, CERTAIN NUMBER OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE ISSUED BY CO TO RAISE ABOUT USD200 MILLION

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP - EXPECTS REVENUE OF GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP - FOR FIVE MONTHS RECORDED A DECREASE IN RANGE OF 20% TO 25% IN REVENUE

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP- GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN 2020 WILL BE LARGELY IN LINE WITH THAT IN 2019

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP- GROUP’S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS IN CERTAIN SEGMENTS MAY UNDERGO A DECLINE IN REVENUE FOR FY

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP - REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2020 HAS IMPROVED WHEN COMPARED TO THAT IN Q1