BRIEF-Microport Scientific Says Hopeway Biotech & Investors To Contribute New Capital

May 13 (Reuters) - Microport Scientific Corp:

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP- HOPEWAY BIOTECH & INVESTORS TO CONTRIBUTE NEW CAPITAL TO SUZHOU MICROPORT ORTHOPEDIC SCIENTIFIC (GROUP)

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC - MICROPORT (SHANGHAI) MEDTECH INVESTMENT CO TO EXTEND LOAN OF RMB55.2 MILLION TO HOPEWAY BIOTECH

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP - HOPEWAY BIOTECH & INVESTORS TO CONTRIBUTE IN AGGREGATE RMB580 MILLION TO CAPITAL OF SUZHOU MICROPORT ORTHOPEDIC SCIENTIFIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: