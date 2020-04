BRIEF-Microport Scientific Says Unit On 23 April Entered Definitive Agreements With Robocath

April 29 (Reuters) - Microport Scientific Corp:

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC - UNIT ON 23 APRIL ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH ROBOCATH TO LEAD A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF UP TO EUR 40 MILLION IN ROBOCATH (ADDS CURRENCY)

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC - COMMITMENT OF SUBSCRIBER IN INVESTMENT IS UPTO EUR 25.3 MILLION IN RETURN FOR 23.19% STAKE IN ROBOCATH (ADDS CURRENCY)

* MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP - GROUP AND ROBOCATH HAVE ALSO ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET TO SET UP A CHINA-BASED JV CO