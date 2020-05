May 6 (Reuters) - Microport Scientific Corp:

* CO TO LEAD A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF S$8 MILLION IN NDR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

* COMMITMENT OF CO IN INVESTMENT IS S$6 MILLION FOR ABOUT 20.9% OF NDR

* UNIT ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH NDR & SHANGHAI YOULONG ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING CENTRE TO SET UP PRC JV CO

* JV TO HAVE REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB25 MILLION, WITH 41% INTERESTS OWNED BY UNIT