BRIEF-Microsaic Systems Says Difficult To Forecast Potential Demand For Co's Products For FY

May 7 (Reuters) - Microsaic Systems PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* ON 1 APRIL, COMPANY IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN PAY FOR ALL EMPLOYEES AND DIRECTORS

* SMALL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WERE FURLOUGHED UNDER UK GOVERNMENT JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* DISTRIBUTION & OEM CHANNELS BEEN UNABLE TO OPERATE NORMALLY DUE TO INTERNATIONAL LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE IN MANY COUNTRIES

* DIFFICULT TO HAVE FORWARD VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL DEMAND FOR MICROSAIC'S PRODUCTS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR