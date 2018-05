BRIEF-Microsoft Announces New Innovations That Build AI, $25 Mln AI For Accessibility Program

May 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT -ANNOUNCING NEW INNOVATIONS THAT HELP DEVELOPERS BUILD AI AND MULTIDEVICE, MULTISENSE EXPERIENCES,NEW $25 MILLION AI FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM

* MICROSOFT - JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION AI DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

* MICROSOFT - ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION AI FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING AI TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BILLION PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

* MICROSOFT - DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS Source text: bit.ly/2KI2PlO Further company coverage: