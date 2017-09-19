FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7.6 percent to $0.42 per share

* Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍G. Mason Morfit, president and chief investment officer of ValueAct Capital, will not seek re-election to board​

* Microsoft - ‍adding Johnston increases Microsoft's board to 13 members​

