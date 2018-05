May 16 (Reuters) -

* MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* MICROSOFT'S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD - BLOOMBERG Source text : bloom.bg/2rN1Rfx