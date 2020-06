June 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MICROSOFT HAS HELPED JAPAN GOVERNMENT CREATE CONTACT-TRACING APP TO HELP PREVENT SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS - NIKKEI

* MICROSOFT CONTACT-TRACING APP TO BE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD IN JAPAN AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, ONCE APPLE AND GOOGLE SIGN OFF - NIKKEI