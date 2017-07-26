FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala
July 26, 2017 / 9:56 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft India:

* Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

Source text - Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala, a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. Microsoft Kaizala makes it simple for organizations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. Microsoft India also announced the launch of its enterprise version, Kaizala Pro that allows organizations to have full administrative control of their groups.

Further company coverage:

