BRIEF-Microsoft says Costco recently chose Azure as its hybrid cloud platform - Conf Call
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Microsoft says Costco recently chose Azure as its hybrid cloud platform - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft CEO says now have 120 million monthly active users of Office 365 Commercial, have more than 530 million LinkedIn members - Conf Call

* Microsoft CEO says Costco recently chose Azure as its hybrid cloud platform - Conf Call

* Microsoft says assuming current rates remain stable, expect FX to increase revenue growth by 1 point for Q2 - Conf Call

* Microsoft says “We will increase our capital investment to meet growing demand and capacity needs”- Conf Call

* Microsoft says expect approximately $1.2 billion of LinkedIn revenue in Q2 - Conf Call

* Microsoft says updating full year tax rate to 22%, plus or minus 2 points - Conf Call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
