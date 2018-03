BRIEF-Microsoft Says Formation Of Two New Engineering Teams

March 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT - RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + AI PLATFORM

* MICROSOFT - FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS

* MICROSOFT - INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN AI SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR

* MICROSOFT - JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

* MICROSOFT - TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO