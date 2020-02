BRIEF-Microsoft Says Not Expecting To Meet More Personal Computing Segment Guidance For Third Quarter

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT UPDATE ON Q3 FY20 GUIDANCE

* MICROSOFT - FOR Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2020, WE DO NOT EXPECT TO MEET MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING SEGMENT GUIDANCE

* MICROSOFT - ALL OTHER COMPONENTS OF OUR Q3 GUIDANCE REMAIN UNCHANGED

* MICROSOFT - WINDOWS OEM AND SURFACE ARE MORE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED

* MICROSOFT- ALTHOUGH SEE WINDOWS DEMAND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, SUPPLY CHAIN RETURNING TO NORMAL OPERATIONS AT SLOWER PACE THAN EXPECTED DURING Q2 EARNINGS CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: